Kim Kardashian is reportedly taking a step back from her legal ambitions after a recent setback in her journey to become a lawyer.

According to reports by Page Six, the reality star and businesswoman has decided to pause her attempts at the California Bar Exam following an unsuccessful try last year. Sources cited by TMZ claim Kardashian did not sit for the February exam and is not planning to take the test again in July, with her next attempt now expected in 2027.

Those pursuing the California Bar are typically offered two opportunities each year to sit the exam. While Kardashian has only taken the official bar exam once, she previously faced challenges with the First-Year Law Students’ Examination, commonly known as the “baby bar,” which she passed in 2021 after three unsuccessful attempts.

Kardashian confirmed her most recent bar exam result in November, sharing the update candidly on social media. “I’m not a lawyer yet. I just play a very well-dressed one on TV,” she wrote at the time, adding that despite the setback, she remained committed to the process and determined to succeed.

However, in later interviews, she acknowledged the emotional toll the experience had taken. Speaking about the results, Kardashian admitted the failure impacted her confidence and required time to process. She also noted the pressure of receiving exam results privately before they become public, prompting her to address the outcome herself.