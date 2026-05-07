Kim Kardashian reportedly returned to Broadway just days after attending a performance with her family, this time bringing boyfriend Lewis Hamilton along for a special date night.

According to Page Six, Kardashian, who is producing the Broadway play The Fear of 13, purchased last-minute tickets online so she and Hamilton could attend the show together in New York City.

Sources told the outlet that Kardashian had initially attended the production on Sunday alongside her mother, Kris Jenner, sister Kylie Jenner and Kylie’s boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.

After enjoying the performance, Kardashian was reportedly eager to return with Hamilton and opted to buy tickets through TodayTix rather than arrange complimentary seats through production channels.

The play stars Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson and centers around wrongful conviction, an issue Kardashian has publicly advocated against through her criminal justice reform work.

Insiders claimed Kardashian and Hamilton entered the theater quietly without drawing much attention before later heading backstage to greet the cast following the performance.

“She went into the show without anyone realizing it, and then stopped backstage to say hi to the cast,” the told the outlet.

During their backstage visit, Kim Kardashian and Kim Kardashian reportedly crossed paths with Whoopi Goldberg and Casey Affleck, who had also stopped by to congratulate the actors.