Kim Kardashian teases new romance in ‘The Kardashians’ S6 trailer

Reality TV star and beauty mogul Kim Kardashian dropped hints of her new romance with a mystery man, in the recently released trailer of the family’s reality show, ‘The Kardashians’ season 6.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

In the two-and-a-half minute-long official trailer of the new season of ‘The Kardashians’, released on Saturday morning, the second-eldest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kim, who was previously married to rapper Kanye West, teased that she is dating someone.

“I had the intention of staying single,” maintained the SKIMS founder before she confessed to the camera, “I was fully lying to you guys.”

“Me not dating, and not wanting love and attention? I don’t think you know me,” she teased further and discussed the plans of including a ‘his closet’ in her home for the mystery beau.

‘The Kardashians’ season 6 is scheduled to premiere on Hulu, on February 9.

For the unversed, Kim Kardashian’s seven-year marriage with rapper Kanye West ended in 2021, when she filed for divorce from him, citing ‘irreconcilable differences’ as the cause. They reached a post-divorce settlement in November 2022.

Also Read: Kanye West accused of anti-semitic statements involving Kim Kardashian

The high-profile ex-couple, who shares four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, agreed on their joint custody.

Following her divorce from West, Kardashian started dating comedian Pete Davidson, however, their relationship lasted less than a year. Later, she was reported to have an affair with NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.