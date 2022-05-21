Kim Kardashian to ‘relocate’ to Australia with Pete Davidson; Here’s why!

U.S. socialite and media personality, Kim Kardashian with beau-comedian Pete Davidson will be temporarily relocating to Australia soon.

As the ‘Saturday Night Live’ comedian, gears up for his next big project, A24’s ‘Wizards’ with Naomi Scott and Franz Rogowski, he has to fly to Australia soon where the movie will be shot.

As per the recent reports from an Australian news agency, to maintain her whirlwind romance with Davidson, the SKIMS founder is planning to accompany the beau during his shoot schedule to avoid a long-distance relationship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

The ‘it’ couple is planning a move later this year, and would probably relocate near the shoot location in Far North Queensland for the time being, to spend most of the quality moments together.

Moreover, rumors have it that the beauty mogul and her ‘momager’ Kris Jenner are managing the future career path for Davidson with some big ventures coming his way. Speaking about the same, an insider said, “Kim has also made Pete grow up in a big way and think about his future and business in a huge way. He’s investing, saving, and thinking about longevity for the first time. He goes to Kris for advice.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

After filing for divorce from former husband Kanye West last year, with whom she had four children, Kim made her relationship official with comedian Pete Davidson. The couple had made striking appearances together at various events, with recent being Met Gala 2022, and the premiere of the clan’s new show, ‘The Kardashians’.

Comments