Kim Kardashian is embracing her legal journey with humor a she poked fun at her past bar exam setbacks in a new commercial for UPDATE, the canned beverage brand she co-founded.

The campaign, released on Thursday, features the reality TV star and entrepreneur delivering a series of self-aware jokes during a mock press conference, where reporters question her seemingly endless energy and productivity.

“People are always asking about all of the work I’ve gotten done… They always ask, ‘Kim, how do you do so much? Kim, how do you keep going? Kim, are they really real?'” Kardashian says in the ad. “Honestly, my energy is just different.”

The commercial’s biggest laugh comes when Kardashian references her legal studies. Asked about her accomplishments, she quips, “No, I didn’t pass the bar. I raised it,” turning one of the most talked-about setbacks of her career into a punchline.

The campaign continues with a string of humorous exchanges. When a reporter asks for her secret, Kardashian replies, “No secret, just an update. UPDATE formulated by a team of leading experts, none of whom are me.”

Asked why she decided to launch the beverage, she jokes, “Did you know that people used to crash in the middle of the day? Wild. I thought someone should do something about it.”

When another reporter questions why she is the face of the brand, Kardashian responds with another tongue-in-cheek remark: “I wasn’t aware that there was an alternative.”

The advertisement later shifts to Kardashian sitting inside a glass display case resembling a museum exhibit as visitors stop to observe her.