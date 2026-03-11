Kim Kardashian turns heads in red on set of ‘The Fifth Wheel’

Kim Kardashian was all business and glam as she filmed scenes for The Fifth Wheel on Tuesday in Las Vegas. The SKIMS founder turned actress turned heads in a sizzling all-red ensemble while shooting inside a bustling casino.

Kardashian’s outfit included a crop top that showed off her toned abs and skintight red lace-up pants that highlighted her signature hourglass figure. Her long brunette hair was styled straight, and her glam makeup featured a nude lip and smokey eyes, keeping her red-hot look on point. At one point, a makeup artist was seen touching up her already sculpted abs during a break in filming.

Director Eva Longoria, usually glamorous on-screen, kept things casual behind the camera in a white T-shirt, beige pants, and glasses as she monitored the shoot on her iPhone.

Filming for The Fifth Wheel began last month in Los Angeles. The film follows a group of high school best friends who reunite for a weekend in Vegas. “When a hot outsider (played by Kardashian) crashes the weekend, they’re forced to face their messy lives, bad decisions, and unraveling friendships,” the synopsis added.

The movie also stars comedians Will Ferrell, Jack Whitehall and Casey Wilson as well as Nikki Glaser, Fortune Feimster and Brenda Song.

Last week, she was seen in full showgirl glam while filming scenes with Ferrell in Los Angeles, showing she is fully embracing her role both on and off-screen.