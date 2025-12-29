Kim Kardashian under fire after gifting each of her kids a puppy for Christmas

Kim Kardashian is facing criticism from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals!

Last week, the SKIMS founder shared as series of photos revealing that she gifted each of her four children – North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6 – their own small Pomeranian puppies for Christmas – two with dark fur, one with a cream coat, and one with sable fur.

Now, PETA founder Ingrid Newkirk spoke out against the reality star’s decision, emphasizing concerns about responsible pet ownership and animal welfare.

“Puppies are not plushies, and it’s a damn shame that Kim missed the chance to be a spokesperson for shelter pups and instead is being rightly slammed on social media for that,” Newkirk said in a statement shared with PEOPLE on Sunday.

Newkirk also addressed Kardashian’s sister Khloé Kardashian, who similarly gifted a dog to her family for the holidays, urging both sisters to consider adoption in the future.

She encouraged them to “call PETA or a local shelter the next time” they plan to add a dog to their households.

“[They can] try to make some amends now by sending their kids to volunteer at a local shelter or paying for a local shelter adopt-a-thon or at least one spay day to help stop the growing homeless puppy crisis,” the PETA founder said.

Kardashian shares her four children with her ex-husband Kanye West.