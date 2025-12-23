Kim Kardashian’s hilarious attempt at perfect holiday family photos goes viral

Kim Kardashian is giving fans a relatable glimpse into the challenges of holiday family photos!

Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, the 45-year-old SKIMS founder and the mother of four shared a series of photos as she made her best attempt to get all of her children together for a few holiday portraits.

Her Instagram carousel featured North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6 – all of whom appeared to be in different moods.

The captured a mix of moments, from a serene sunset picture outdoors to a playful indoor shot in front of a decorated Christmas tree.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

While Chicago and Psalm cooperated, Saint and North had other plans. Saint sported his signature pout while North wandered out of frame in another shot.

The youngest, Psalm, added to the fun by stretching his cheeks with his hands for a silly expression.

“I really tried,” she wrote along the photos.

Kim Kardashian’s post resonated with fans, many commenting on the familiar struggle of capturing perfect family photos.

“We all live the same lives (when it comes to pics with kids)” one wrote

While another added, “All mothers understand this struggle.”

“This is so relatable the kids never want to take pics with me anymore,” a third commented.