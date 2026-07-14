Kim Kardashian has offered fans a heartwarming glimpse into her family life by sharing new photos from a lakeside vacation, where her children appeared to spend quality time with her boyfriend, Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton.

The SKIMS founder took to Instagram on Monday, July 13, to post a collection of snapshots from the holiday weekend. Among the standout images was a smiling selfie featuring Kardashian, Hamilton and her daughter, Chicago.

In the photo, Kardashian and Hamilton leaned in close as Chicago rested her head against her mother, capturing a relaxed family moment by the water.

The carousel also included several pictures of Kardashian’s four children – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm – enjoying the getaway. Another image appeared to show Hamilton posing with Kardashian and the kids while dressed in matching racing-inspired outfits, suggesting the family embraced the motorsport theme during their vacation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

“Summers at the lake with my favorite people,” Kardashian captioned the post.

The latest photos come as Kardashian and Hamilton continue to grow closer in the public eye. The pair first sparked dating speculation earlier this year after being seen together at several high-profile events, including Super Bowl LX, before making their relationship Instagram official in April.

Kardashian shares her four children with ex-husband Kanye West and has frequently spoken about balancing motherhood with her busy career.