Kim Kardashian’s LA mansion hit by burglary attempt

Kim Kardashian, a prominent figure from the Kardashian family, unexpectedly encountered a strange situation.

Reports claimed that there was a burglary at her mansion in Los Angeles over the weekend, causing controversy. An outlet reportedly said an alleged trespasser rode one of the cars from the facility in an effort to break into her home.

Shortly after, the model’s Hidden Hills estate security appears to have taken the 27-year-old man into custody before he was sent to jail. It should be remembered that he “forced his way through a door” while the place was undergoing renovations.

Kim Kardashian and her kids weren’t there because they do not live at the house due to the continuing work on the property. An insider revealed that the socialite currently resides in a rental home with her kids.

The security officer saw him “moving stuff” from the location and packing it into a car, according to TMZ. Subsequently, he went for “a spin” around the neighborhood.

In the meantime, the TV personality recently marked Kylie Jenner’s birthday while spending time with Lewis Hamilton, her new partner. After their cozy photos became popular online, the couple, who had previously been the target of trolling, became beloved and valued by the public.