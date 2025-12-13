Kim Kardashian's law pursuit: Mentor talks about her recent bar exam struggles

American media personality and socialite Kim Kardashian’s law mentor opened up about the star’s long journey to become a lawyer and her recent disappointment after failing the California Bar Exam.

In the interview, Kardashian’s law mentor revealed that Kim has spent six years studying law and has the intention to move away from the spotlight to become a full-time attorney.

According to her law mentor, she faced a new challenge.

Instead of going to a regular law school, Kim chose California’s law office study program, which is like an apprenticeship. However, it takes four years of supervised study and requires a lot of self-discipline. American attorney and businessman, and Kim Kardashian’s biological father, Robert Kardashian Sr., was famous for being on O.J. Simpson’s defence team.

The attorney who has guided Kim since 2018, Jessica Jackson, said that even without a structured schedule or professors checking in, Kim stayed committed week after week. She built her own plan and worked hard to follow it.

After learning that she did not pass the bar, the SKIMS owner shared her feelings on social media, crying and explaining how the journey was. She wrote that falling short is “fuel” and promised to keep going until she passes. Moreover, she also talked about back pain and struggling during her study sessions.

Jackson said that Kim’s honesty shows her true personality, as her truth about failing can help others understand that setbacks happen and do not define someone. She also noted that Kim’s hard work behind the scenes matched what she shared publicly.

Even with this challenge, Kim Kardashian already passed the “baby bar” after three attempts and the Multistate Professional Responsibility Exam in March.