Kim Kardashian’s psychic predicts trouble for Meghan Markle’s acting career

A psychic who has previously worked with Kim Kardashian has made a striking prediction about Meghan Markle’s acting future.

According to reports, psychic Jayne Wallace suggested that while Meghan may attempt a return to acting, her career in the field will not reach the level it once did.

Wallace claimed Meghan’s future lies more in business ventures rather than film or television, predicting that her focus will shift toward product-based projects rather than sustained acting roles.

“I think her career, she’ll go more product-based – there’s bits and bobs with acting, but I don’t feel she’ll get back to how she was. She’s going to try, but I don’t think she’ll make it. She’ll attempt another go at the acting, but I see pregnancy and products,” the clairvoyant shared, per the Daily Express.

The prediction come as the Duchess of Sussex continues to expand her professional portfolio, balancing Netflix projects, public appearances and her lifestyle brand, As Ever. She is also set to appear in the upcoming comedy Close Personal Friends, marking a rare on-screen return following her departure from royal duties.

Despite the psychic’s claims, Meghan Markle has not publicly addressed speculation surrounding her acting career.

Wallace further claimed that while Meghan’s acting career might get over her marriage to Prince Harry will remain “strong and stable.”