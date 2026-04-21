Kim Kardashian's romance with Lewis Hamilton under fire

Kim Kardashian’s relationship with Lewis Hamilton is reportedly facing a “rude awakening” as his mother, Carmen Larbalestier, has voiced strong displeasure regarding the romance.

An insider told Radar Online that Larbalestier believes the relationship is an “accident waiting to happen.” The source stated, “Her opinion carries a lot of weight with him, so this is definitely something that should worry Kim.” Carmen is a tough cookie and fiercely protective of her son.”

According to the tipster, the mother of the 41-year-old racing star is at a stage in life where she desires grandchildren and feels the Kim Kardashian lifestyle does not mesh with her son’s personality in the long term. The confidant further revealed that Larbalestier believes Hamilton would be better off dating someone more reserved and low-key.

While reports suggest she will not directly tell Hamilton what to do, she is expected to express her thoughts clearly if she ultimately decides not to approve of the 45-year-old reality star. Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton reportedly began dating in January 2026 and made their social media debut in April of the same year.

Earlier this month, Kim Kardashian shared a carousel of images from Coachella 2026, and one image featured a hint of Lewis Hamilton.

On April 16, Thursday, Kardashian wore a black plunging bodysuit paired with black leather pants and a statement mix of silver cross necklaces. In some photos, she wears a Harley Davidson scarf to cover her face from the desert winds. Hamilton’s hand, featuring his recognisable tattoos, is seen around Kim’s hips as she sits on his lap in a golf cart.

In other photos, Kardashian smiles alongside several friends as they enjoy dinner and drinks before heading to Justin Bieber’s headlining show, featured in the post’s final slide. The couple was spotted by fellow festivalgoers in the crowd of Bieber’s show in a video circulated on X. The SKIMS founder simply captioned the post, “Coachella Hallelujah”.