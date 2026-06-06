Saint West has made his modeling debut alongside his mother, Kim Kardashian, in a new Nike campaign celebrating the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 10-year-old appears in the sportswear brand’s latest global ad, titled Rip the Script, which was released on June 5.

The campaign features some of the biggest names in football, including Kylian Mbappé, Cole Palmer, Erling Haaland, and Vinícius Júnior.

The ad opens with the message “2026 Is The Summer Of Dreams” before taking a playful behind-the-scenes turn, showing chaos on a film set where top footballers interrupt a commercial shoot.

The storyline escalates when Kardashian arrives with her son Saint, a passionate young football fan, sparking a series of humorous moments involving global sports and entertainment stars.

The campaign also features surprise appearances from high-profile celebrities including LeBron James, Cristiano Ronaldo, Travis Scott, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Channing Tatum, and Jason Sudeikis, who are all drawn into the energetic disruption caused by the footballers.

Nike shared the ad on its official platforms, while Kardashian also posted behind-the-scenes images on Instagram, including photos of herself with Saint and Polaroid-style campaign shots. She captioned one post with a playful reference to her role, showing a license plate reading “SCCR-MOM.”

Saint’s appearance marks his first-ever modeling project, aligning with his well-known passion for football.