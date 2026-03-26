Kim Raver, Kevin McKidd to exit Grey’s Anatomy after S22

Grey’s Anatomy star Kim Raver and Kevin McKidd are set to bid goodbye to the series after playing Owen Hunt and Teddy Altman for over a decade.

On Wednesday, March 25, Kevin and Kim confirmed their exit from the long-running series, with their final appearance slated for the season 22 finale airing on May 7. Kevin reflected on his Grey’s Anatomy journey in a statement as per PEOPLE.

Kevin further noted, “Grey’s Anatomy has been a huge chapter of my life, creatively and personally, and I’m deeply grateful for everything the show has given me over the years”.

He added that portraying Dr Owen Hunt and helming the show had profoundly influenced his journey, noting that he “had the privilege of working with an extraordinary group of people throughout that time”. He continued, “I’m particularly thankful to Shonda Rhimes for creating Owen, and for the encouragement she gave me as I stepped into directing”.

While his role comes to an end, Kevin said, “I’m looking forward to what’s ahead — building new work, telling new stories, and taking everything I’ve learned into the next phase of my career.” Meanwhile, Kim shared the news via an Instagram post and paid tribute to her character, Teddy.

Kim said Teddy will always remain close to her heart, reflecting on the opportunity first given by Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers.

She expressed gratitude to current showrunner Meg Marinis and past leaders, including Krista Vernoff, while also crediting Debbie Allen for mentorship and supporting her move into directing.