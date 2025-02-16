Bloodhounds star Kim Sae Ron’s mysterious death shocks fans

South Korean K drama actress Kim Sae Ron, known for her roles in Listen to My Heart, The Queen’s Classroom, Bloodhounds (Netflix) and Hi! School-Love On, was reportedly found dead at her home on February 16.

According to Dispatch, emergency responders were sent to her apartment after receiving a call from an acquaintance. Authorities have yet to release further details.

On Sunday, The Korea Herald reported that Kim Sae Ron was discovered by a friend, who immediately contacted the police at 4:50 PM KST (1:20 PM IST).

Law enforcement officials have confirmed there were no signs of forced entry, and an investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of her sudden passing.

Kim Sae Ron began her acting career at just nine years old in 2009. She was last seen in the Netflix K drama series Bloodhounds, where she played the role of Cha Hyeon Ju, alongside Woo Do Hwan and Lee Sang Yi.

Bloodhounds’ second season has been confirmed by Netflix, with actor Rain set to join the cast as a villain. However, Kim Sae Ron was not mentioned in the new season’s plans, as she had stepped away from acting after her 2022 drunk-driving incident.

Fans and colleagues are mourning the loss of Kim Sae Ron, remembering her impact on the industry. As investigations continue, more details are expected to emerge in the coming days.

Read More: ‘Meteor Garden’ star Barbie Hsu dies at 48

On February 4, 2025, Taiwanese star Barbie Hsu, who was hugely popular across Asia for her leading role in the 2001 television drama ‘Meteor Garden’, died from a respiratory illness, local media reported Monday. She was 48.

Barbie Hsu passed away after developing pneumonia during a family trip to Japan over the Lunar New Year holiday, the younger of her two sisters was quoted as saying.

“My dearest and kindest sister Barbie Hsu sadly left us due to influenza complications that led to pneumonia,” the younger Hsu said in a statement shared by her agent and reported by the semi-official Central News Agency.

“I’m grateful to have been her sister in this lifetime, to take care of each other, accompany each other, I will forever be thankful to her and miss her.”

Hsu’s death was the top trending topic on China’s X-like Weibo platform on Monday.

Fans in Taiwan, the Philippines and elsewhere also paid tribute to her on social media.

Chinese actor Huang Xiaoming, who starred with Hsu in another Taiwanese drama, said he was ‘in shock and deep grief’ over her death.

“I’ve heard that truly brilliant souls are never dimmed by time – they remain vibrant, like bubbles shining in the sun,” Huang said on Weibo.