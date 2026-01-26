Kim Vo passes away at the age of 55

Celebrity hairstylist Kim Vo has passed away at the age of 55.

The late TV personality died after battling colorectal cancer. On January 24, Saturday, His husband Adeel Khan announced the upsetting news on Saturday, January 24 via an Instagram post.

In the lengthy emotional caption, he wrote, “My beloved husband, best friend, partner in life & business, Kim Vō, has taken his final breath. Diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2018, he fought valiantly, winning many battles along the way and exceeding all medical expectations”.

“God decided it was time for our angel on earth to return home,” he added before extending the moving tribute in the comments section.

Adeel continued, “A true icon in the hair & beauty industry, Kim was first named by American Vogue as ‘the best blonde in the business’ for his skills & success in his salons before becoming a celebrated tv personality and trusted global ambassador for iconic beauty brands”.

“He was beloved not only by his family and friends, but by the global hair community and millions of viewers,” the mourning husband added. “Kim had a rare ability to make everyone feel seen, welcomed, and at home”.

Adeel also shared a heartfelt message left by Kim before his tragic death, which read, “I’ve been incredibly lucky. I’ve experienced love, happiness, and meaningful relationships on and off screen. I don’t need anything more, but I do want to use the platform, knowledge, and success I’ve worked so hard for to help others”.

“Everything I’ve been blessed with also belongs to the communities that have made me who I am. I want my life to be celebrated with joy, positivity, and now, health-first vigilance,” he said. “That is the meaning of life. That is the meaning of my life.”

In addition to working alongside Hollywood stars, Kim appeared on shows and worked behind-the-scenes for programs like Extreme Makeover, Plain Jane, The Look All Stars, Shear Genius and Blowing LA.