Kim Woo-bin, Shin Min-ah’s snowy wedding snap breaks the internet

The first official photo of Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah has become a trendy topic, as their wedding is a snowy event.

The well-known pair, who had been in a ten-year romantic relationship in the South Korean industry, was reportedly married on Saturday, December 20.

AM Entertainment, their media outlet, has shared a black-and-white photo of the couple with fans on their Instagram account.

However, both Min-ah and Woo-bin were beaming in the gorgeous photo as they stood in the falling snow and turned to face the camera.

“Today, actress Shin Mina and actor Kim Woo-bin are officially tying the knot,” the English-Korean written caption said of the post shared on Instagram.

“We are deeply grateful for the warm blessings and unwavering support you’ve shown the couple as they embark on this precious new journey together,” the text continued.

The seasoned performers will continue to perform on screens as the duo sets out on this new journey, according to the entertainment outlet.

Apart from it, the most talked-about aspect of their wedding was whether Woo-bin’s Do Kyung-soo would be able to attend because it coincides with MMA, where his group, EXO, is expected to perform.

In fact, Kyung-soo defies expectations by showing up for the ceremony at Hotel Shilla in Seoul, despite early reports suggesting that the actor would not be able to attend.

Kyung-soo showed up at the MMA 2025 red carpet with bandmates, attended the ceremony, and then left after about fifteen minutes to join EXO for their group show.

Furthermore, Kyung-soo and the close friend of the Uncontrollably Fond actor, star Lee Kwang-soo, reportedly officiated Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah’s wedding.