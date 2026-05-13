Kimberly Van Der Beek reflects on life without James

Kimberly Van Der Beek shared an emotional three-month update following the death of her husband, James Van Der Beek.

In a recent Instagram post, Kimberly reflected on the grief experienced by her family since the death of the former Dawson’s Creek star at the age of 48. She further noted, whilst she shared images featuring Van Der Beek and their six children, “To say I’m heartbroken is a severe understatement”.

“Words just don’t capture what grief is. The comforts of shock have worn off. The reality is settling in … and I miss him. We all miss him.” Kimberly also described how her understanding of grief and spirituality has changed in the months since her husband’s death.

She also mentioned, “There is a different kind of magic in the air. I feel him. I know him more deeply. My conscious connection to God has deepened”.

“The veils of the universe have thinned. And I trust that this is the path my family and I have always been intended to walk.”

She thanked supporters for what she described as an overwhelming level of compassion and encouragement during the family’s mourning process. “I am deeply grateful. There is so much more to share here. And in time I will,” she added. The couple married in 2010 and shared six children: Olivia, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn, Joshua, and Jeremiah.

Van Der Beek publicly revealed his cancer diagnosis in 2024 after being diagnosed the previous year. In a statement shared at the time, he said, “I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family.”

During treatment, the actor continued making public appearances and later spoke openly about the financial pressures his illness placed on the family. In one of his final updates, he said he had “come nose to nose with death”.

Earlier, in January, actor James Van Der Beek died following a battle with colorectal cancer.