Kimora Lee Simmons addresses ex-husband Russell Simmons’ allegations

American businesswoman and fashion designer Kimora Lee Simmons has publicly responded to claims made by her former husband, Russell Simmons, regarding their relationship with their two daughters and their past financial arrangements.

On December 15, in an Instagram story, Simmons addressed remarks made by the Def Jam Recordings co-founder, writing, “My ‘girls’ are GROWN WOMEN!” She followed with a pointed message: “You know these are lies. Why are you typing from thousands of miles away in a non-extradition country? Go negotiate and answer your Accusers”.

Her response came a day after Russell Simmons shared a statement on Threads in which he alleged that he paid Kimora “50,000 a month for 20 years” and accused her of stealing his stock. He further noted, “I was ur best /only friend”, adding that he had been fighting “for my kids’ love and my bread ever since”. He concluded, “There are two sides to every story”.

Kimora Lee Simmons shares daughters Ming Lee, 25 and Aoki Lee, 23, with Russell Simmons. Speaking to PEOPLE earlier this month. She said she does not “have a relationship really” with her children’s fathers and described herself as the primary parent. “Usually I would say that I co-parent okay, but the kids are with me full-time,” she said. “Guys are weird”.

She added that her daughters, even though they are adults, continued to see her as their main source of support. “They live at home, they travel the world, and they have a place in New York”, she said.

The former couple married in 1998, separated in 2006 and finalised their divorce in 2009. Russell Simmons has faced accusations of sexual assault from more than 20 women since 2017, allegations he has repeatedly denied.