Kineto by K-Electric: Pakistan’s first generative AI chatbot

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE) has taken a groundbreaking step in its digital transformation journey by launching Kineto, Pakistan’s first generative AI chatbot for enhanced customer experience. ARY News reported on Wednesday.

This innovative chatbot is designed to provide fast, seamless, and round-the-clock support to millions of KE customers, eliminating the need for long queues and enhancing accessibility.

The launch of Kineto marks a significant milestone in KE’s ongoing efforts to improve customer satisfaction through digital channels.

During its first weekend alone, the chatbot with enhanced customer experience engaged with over 3,200 users, facilitating nearly 13,000 interactions. This achievement underscores the potential of generative AI in transforming customer service.

Kineto is part of KE’s broader digital transformation strategy, which also includes the KE Live app and a bilingual WhatsApp service. These platforms have collectively improved accessibility for over 2 million active users.

Notably, KE’s digital payment collection has surged to 63% by the fiscal year 2023-24, reflecting a substantial shift towards digital financial interactions.

“At K-Electric, we are committed to innovation that enhances our valued customers’ journey,” said Noor Afshan, KE’s Senior Director and Head of Customer Experience and Digital Payments.

“The KE Live app has seen a 21% annual growth in users over the past five years, now connecting 1.3 million customers digitally.

This represents over one-third of our customer base, highlighting the digital-savvy nature of our population. The launch of Kineto is a natural progression in our investment in future-ready digital platforms.”

Kineto, developed in collaboration with Convex Interactive, leverages generative AI technology to understand natural language, provide accurate responses, and continuously evolve through learning from interactions.

This ensures a smarter and more personalized support system over time. Customers can use Kineto to access real-time updates on billing, power outages, load-shedding schedules, and more. The chatbot also enables users to register complaints, generate duplicate bills, and subscribe to e-billing services—all without waiting in queues or on helplines.

“This partnership with K-Electric aligns with our mission to revolutionize customer engagement through AI,” said Aamir Irfan Siddiqui, CEO & Founder of Convex Interactive. “By leveraging generative AI, we’re making customer interactions faster, smarter, and more intuitive.”

The introduction of Kineto as a generative AI chatbot for enhanced customer experience reflects KE’s commitment to innovation and its vision for a digitally empowered future.

As KE continues to lead the way in digital transformation, Kineto is set to redefine how Karachi’s residents interact with their power utility.