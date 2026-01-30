King Abdullah turns 64: Queen Rania publicly expresses love on his birthday

Queen Rania marked a special milestone for King Abdullah II with a heartfelt public message as the Jordanian monarch celebrated his 64th birthday.

On Friday, January 30, the Queen of Jordan took to her official Instagram account to share a warm tribute to her husband.

Posting a portrait of herself alongside the King, Rania expressed her affection in a simple yet meaningful message. “All my love today and every day. Happy birthday!” she sweetly wrote.

In the photo, Queen Rania and King Abdullah are seen standing close together, smiling brightly for the camera,.The couple tied the knot in 1993 and celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary last year.

The birthday celebrations extended beyond the royal couple. The Royal Hashemite Court also released a new portrait of King Abdullah II with his youngest son, Prince Hashem bin Abdullah II, as the two share the same birthday.

“Warmest wishes to His Majesty King Abdullah II and His Royal Highness Prince Hashem bin Abdullah II on their birthdays,” the official caption read.

King Abdullah and Queen Rania are parents to four children – Crown Prince Hussein, Princess Iman, Princess Salma, and Prince Hashem.

King Abdullah II ascended to the throne on February 7, 1999, following the death of his father, the late King Hussein. Since then, he has led the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan for more than two decades, with Queen Rania standing by his side.