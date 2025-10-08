King Carl Gustaf, Queen Silvia of Sweden host Jordan’s King Abdullah II in Stockholm

King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden have hosted the monarch of Jordan, King Abdullah II in Stockholm.

On Tuesday, October 7, the Royal Family of Sweden took to their Instagram account to share a glimpse into the monarch and queen’s latest meeting with King Abdullah.

In the image, the Swedish royal couple and the Jordanian royal could be seen posing towards the camera with Queen Silvia standing confidently between the two men.

Both royal men looked gentlemen looked dapper in matching navy suits paired with crisp white shirts.

However, they added their own personal touch with different ties as King Abdullah opted for a deep burgundy tie, while King Carl Gustaf donned a classic blue patterned one.

Meanwhile, Queen Silvia exuded charm and sophistication in a stylish, classic outfit consisting of a white blouse with a large bow at the collar, a textured checkered jacket with subtle red and blue tones, and navy trousers.

“H.M. King Abdullah II of Jordan was today received in audience by DD.MM. The King and Queen. During his visit to Sweden, the King of Jordan also held discussions with the Prime Minister and the Minister for Foreign Affairs,” the palace wrote in the caption.

During the meeting, King Carl Gustaf and King Abdullah II discussed the deep-rooted ties between Jordan and Sweden, as well as ways to expand cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting also covered the latest regional developments, particularly in relation to the Palestinian cause, and ways to achieve peace and stability in the Middle East