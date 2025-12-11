King Carl XVI Gustaf leads Swedish Royals at glittering Nobel Prize Ceremony

The Swedish Royal Family have brought unmatched elegance and tradition to the 2025 Nobel Prize Ceremony on Wednesday, December 10, as they arrived at Stockholm Concert Hall for one of the country’s most prestigious annual events.

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia along with other family members made a stunning appearance at the Nobel Prize award ceremony.

The event marked as the 139th anniversary of the death of scientist Alfred Nobel, who created the prizes in his will.

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel joined the monarchs, along with Prince Carl Philip, Princess Madeleine and her husband, Christopher O’Neill.

One notable absence was Prince Carl Philip’s wife, Princess Sofia, who remained at home to care for her youngest daughter.

“Princess Sofia will not participate in the Nobel festivities. She will take care of Princess Ines, who is still small,” the palace confirmed earlier in the day.

The royal women delivered a night of dazzling tiara moments, each choosing pieces steeped in history. Queen Silvia stunned in a Queen Sofia’s (or Sophia’s) Tiara, also known as the “Nine Prong Tiara” while Crown Princess Victoria wore the Baden Fringe Tiara.

Princess Madeleine exuded glamour in her Aquamarine Kokoshnik Tiara.