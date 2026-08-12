King Charles’ 18-year-old nephew takes a job no one expected

The youngest grandchild of the late Queen Elizabeth, James, Earl of Wessex, has accepted an unexpected summer position at a cherished royal residence.

In recent months, the 18-year-old son of Prince Edward and Sophie, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, has been seen on the Sandringham estate working as a farmhand. Some of the veteran employees on King Charles’s Norfolk estate were taken aback when James was spotted operating tractors and mucking in.

The outlet “The Sun” was recently informed by one employee, who said, “Everyone is so used to only seeing James smartly turned out with his family at functions at Christmas and Easter, so I had to do a double take.” The employee continued, adding, “He might be the King’s nephew, but he is more than happy to get his hands dirty and muck in.”

According to reports, King Charles “couldn’t be prouder knowing the younger royals share his passion” for the countryside.

James graduated from Radley College this summer, but his future plans regarding higher education and his role within the royal family remain unknown. Since turning 18 in December of last year, James has followed his sister’s lead by joining senior royals at more engagements. He and his 22-year-old sister, Lady Louise, have lived mostly out of the spotlight.

He made his Royal Ascot debut in June, standing in the royal box with his mother and other guests. Despite their birthright as Queen Elizabeth’s grandchildren, neither Louise nor James opted to formally assume a royal title or HRH (His/Her Royal Highness) styling upon turning 18.