King Charles and Queen Camilla close Royal Ascot 2026 in style

King Charles III and Queen Camilla made their final appearance at Royal Ascot 2026 on Saturday, June 20, leading the Day 5 Royal Procession to close the prestigious five-day meeting. The King appeared in high spirits in a traditional morning suit as the couple headed the ceremonial carriage ride from Windsor Castle to the Berkshire racecourse.

The Final Day Look: Morning Suit, Blue Dress, and Good Spirits

King Charles wore a classic morning suit with a light grey waistcoat, patterned tie, and black top hat, carrying a closed umbrella as he crossed the grounds. Queen Camilla chose a vibrant blue flowing dress with delicate detailing. The royal couple greeted attendees on arrival after their horse was beaten into second place on Friday.

Day 5 Royal Procession Carriage List: June 20, 2026

The King and Queen rode in the 1st Carriage with Mr. and Mrs. Brough Scott. They were followed by:

2nd Carriage: Mr Colin Chisholm, The Baroness Chisholm of Owlpen, The Earl De La Warr, The Countess De La Warr

3rd Carriage: Mr Neil Wilson, Mrs Neil Wilson, Lord Ashton of Hyde, Lady Ashton of Hyde

4th Carriage: Mr Orlando Fraser, Mrs Orlando Fraser, Mrs Barby Allbritton, Lady Weatherby

Hollywood actor Stanley Tucci and wife Felicity Blunt rode in the fourth carriage earlier in the week, highlighting Tucci’s growing ties to King Charles after hosting a sustainable dinner at Highgrove in 2025.

Royal Family Highlights: Duchess of Gloucester’s 80th, Newlyweds Debut

The Duchess of Gloucester celebrated her 80th birthday at Ascot on Saturday, joined by daughter Lady Davina Windsor. Peter Phillips and new wife Harriet Sperling also appeared, with Harriet wearing a white lace midi dress two weeks after their June 6 wedding.

Buckingham Palace shared photos of King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Princess Kate, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie attending during the week, captioning it “A wonderful week at Royal Ascot!”. Tickets for the final day sold out.

Week in Review: Kate’s Return, Ladies’ Day, and Royal Tradition

The 2026 meeting began June 16 with the King and Queen leading the Day 1 procession. Kate Middleton returned to Royal Ascot for the first time since 2023 on June 17, wearing a bold yellow Roksanda dress. Ladies’ Day on June 19 saw Queen Camilla in pale green Fiona Clara with a Philip Treacy hat, alongside Duchess Sophie and Zara Tindall.

Royal Ascot, running since 1711, remains a highlight of the British summer calendar. The 2 p.m. Royal Procession tradition dates to 1825.