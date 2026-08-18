King Charles and William face huge new royal cost

King Charles III and Prince William are expected to spend millions of pounds transforming houses and properties on their private estates under the forthcoming new green regulations. New UK government rules aim to mandate all domestic rental homes in England with an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) above C by 2030 – a minimum current threshold is E.

Data compiled on both King Charles III and Prince William has indicated hundreds of their residential rental properties fail to meet the forthcoming requirement.

Impact on royal homes and properties EPC ratings for 150 properties surveyed at the King’s Norfolk Sandringham Estate almost all scored E, F, or G. None of which have achieved an A or B EPC rating.

His Majesty has inherited hundreds of stone and cottage residential homes at his Sandringham Estate that will cost millions in upgrade works and need modern heating systems to achieve an EPC target of C. The King’s private Duchy of Lancaster reports an average 90 per cent across all of its properties scored under a C.

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It’s understood that £2 million could be spent in upgrade works.

The Prince’s Duchy of Cornwall appears to have 80 per cent of its residential properties below a C rating. Estimates suggest that as much as £5 million will be spent as he works to complete upgrades on a range of residential homes on his rural lands.

Homeowners Face up to £10,000 Per Property Fine and Prison – in some cases A landlord who doesn’t comply with new EPC rules faces between £1,000 to £10,000 on average in upgrading works from double glazing, heat pumps and draft-proofing homes.

Failure to meet criteria by 2030 will see local councils slap owners up to £30,000 a day in penalties and the risk of prison sentences. In an equivalent situation a significant scale of non-compliance on properties across both royal land holdings could see the King and Price have to pay up millions in fines, however both duchies are reportedly working on plans and long term strategies to renovate the housing stocks on their respective lands.

Environmental stanceIn context given, with Prince William heading his annual environmental-focused Earthshot Prize and King Charles a noted figurehead for environmental charities, upgrading the homes on both duchies’ vast rural country estate is important from both a public opinion and environmental perspective too.

Building centuries-old properties takes extensive design adaptations from specialist builders in the region, but retrofitting hundreds of them to adhere to new green legislation will reduce energy consumption for residential tenants while decreasing carbon emissions.