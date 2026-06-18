King Charles stands by charity amid cutbacks

King Charles Backs Youth Charity At Royal Ascot Amid Huge Funding Slump For The Event King Charles III and Queen Camilla stepped out at Royal Ascot on Wednesday to support youth charity The King’s Trust, an organization set up by the king – as the annual horse racing festival suffers a huge loss of charity donations this year.

Honoring 50 Years Of The King’s Trust King Charles and Queen Camilla visit the official Royal Ascot stand for the youth charity The King’s Trust on day two of the horse racing event to celebrate the charity’s 50th anniversary.

Supported by the Trust for more than half a century, more than 20 young people are now involved in working across Royal Ascot, gaining valuable work and confidence-boosting experience across all aspects of the event.

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This includes working in broadcasting, live performances, security, catering, and the independent business sector. Gambling Tax Slips Cause A £450,000 Funding Shortfall Whilst the king’s own charity continues its fundraising efforts, the UK’s overall charities can expect a significantly tough hit financially from this year’s event.

Reports by Reuters suggest that British charities are facing a total of £450,000 less in potential donations at the Royal Ascot racing event. This year’s charity donations at the horse racing event have seen a dramatic decrease as a number of major bookmakers – such as Ladbrokes and Betfair – have pulled their financial support of the annual Britannia Stakes charity horse race.

The gambling industry is undergoing significant reform and an increase in taxation on the gaming sector is being implemented, which has led bookmakers to reconsider their investments. Launched in 2021, the Britannia Stakes has raised more than $4.8 million (around £3.6 million) for charity causes, such as Prostate Cancer UK and Missing People. In 2023, a total of £450,000 was generated by the event, which is the entire amount that British charities will be missing from donations this year.

King Charles Delivers Heartening Update About His Health, king Charles who has a diagnosis with cancer for the first time back in 2024, said back in late 2023, that his doctors are expecting for his medical plan to be dialled down for 2026. The King described the step as “a blessing” that modern medicine was “going so quickly.”