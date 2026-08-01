King Charles balances faith and duty every Sunday

The King Charles has been pictured attending Sunday services for many weeks Whether at his Sandringham estate in Norfolk, or the Royal Family’s wind-swept Berkshire property at Windsor , the reigning sovereign, 75, has maintained the long-established British monarchical practice of a regular service to marks the end of the week – and now often combines it with his important behind-the-scenes duties at Home.

While public commitments remain measured and dictated by careful consultation with his medical team, his work behind the scenes continues uninterrupted as Head of State.

Palace sources have confirmed His Majesty’s toiling work day does not simply stop as soon as the clocks strike noon on a Sunday as we also continue to work throughout the weekend; as King you review state papers, know privy council business, privy council and cabinet government.

As the King continues his post-op recovering period, well-wishers are seen approaching outside churches to pass floral tributes – on Wednesday Buckingham Palace confirmed a number of “positive” update visits to the sovereign.

He is seen conversing in the chapel nave with the local clergy before returning to his estate to focus on state work – with and official visit by Canadian Prime Minister to the UK coming imminently.