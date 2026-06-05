King Charles breaks silence on Princess Lilibet’s 5th birthday with Rare Gesture

Distance, titles, and family tensions couldn’t stop a grandfather’s birthday wishes. King Charles III has quietly marked Princess Lilibet’s 5th birthday with a private message and gift, despite ongoing estrangement from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

A Birthday Update From Montecito

On June 4, 2026, Meghan Markle delighted royal watchers by sharing rare new photos of Lilibet on Instagram to celebrate her daughter turning five. One image showed Lilibet “looking like a little fairy” being adored by her parents in a sunlit garden at their $14 million Montecito home. Meghan captioned the post: “Our dream girl. Happy 5th birthday, Lili”.

Though the Royal Family’s official social media channels remained silent — standard protocol since 2022 for non-working royals — sources say the moment wasn’t lost on Buckingham Palace. King Charles reportedly received an update from Montecito on Lilibet’s milestone, something royal insiders describe as “a relief during a crisis” as the monarch continues cancer treatment.

The Gift and the Message

While no public tribute appeared, King Charles did send birthday greetings privately. Royal author Tom Quinn told The Mirror that “King Charles had no intention of completely ignoring Lilibet’s birthday, so he has sent a gift along with a message”.

The specifics remain private, but it’s not the first time the King has reached out. For Lilibet’s 3rd birthday in 2024, he also sent a present despite receiving no invitation to the star-studded Montecito party attended by Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, and Oprah Winfrey.

Quinn added that Charles has a second, more personal gift waiting — similar to the handmade wooden swing with Prince George’s name carved on it that he gave his eldest grandson. “He has plans to give something similar to Lilibet, but not this year. And not unless and until the family feud dies down”.

A Grandfather’s Wish

The King has met Lilibet only once, during Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in June 2022. According to Quinn, “He absolutely wants to see them and hates the idea that Archie and Lilibet don’t remember him as the warm and loving grandfather he wants to be”.

That sentiment echoes Prince Harry’s own words from 2023: “I’ve said before that I’ve wanted a family, not an institution — so of course, I would love nothing more than for our children to have relationships with members of my family, and they do with some, which brings me great joy”.

No Public Post, But Private Bridges

Since King Charles’s reign began, the palace has only issued public birthday posts for working royals and their children — meaning Archie and Lilibet, like Princess Beatrice and Eugenie’s children, don’t receive official messages. “The Palace did not snub Lilibet,” one source told Us Weekly in 2023. “There’s no protocol for celebrating non-working royals”.

Still, the King’s quiet gesture signals that the door isn’t fully closed. With Prince Harry expected to return to the UK this summer for the Invictus Games, royal watchers see a potential window for a reunion.

Five and Thriving in California

Born Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor in Santa Barbara in 2021, the Princess is now the youngest grandchild of King Charles. Named after Queen Elizabeth’s childhood nickname and Princess Diana, she and big brother Archie, 7, are being raised in California, far from palace protocol but close to Hollywood neighbors.

For now, birthday candles were blown out in Montecito, not Windsor. But Charles’s message — however private — suggests that behind the rift, a grandfather still remembers. As Quinn put it, the King is “determined not to ignore his granddaughter’s special day”.

Sometimes, the most meaningful royal statements aren’t posted. They’re sent.