King Charles, Camilla shine at Royal Ascot amid royal absences

King Charles III and Queen Camilla led the charge to kick off Royal Ascot 2026, stepping out for the traditional first day of the prestigious racing event on Tuesday, 16 June. The couple set a triumphant tone, embarking on the traditional carriage procession with all their customary cheer for the world famous event.

A grand Royal Procession on the first day

Their Majesties led a magnificent carriage procession down the course, accompanied by the Duke and Duchess of Wellington to mark the start of the famous five-day event, followed by Princess Anne, the Princess Royal who has become a constant in equestrian British events.

The opening day also saw a milestone event with the first Royal Ascot appearance for Peter Phillips – son of the Princess Royal – with his wife, Harriet Sperling following their recent wedding.

Royal fans spotted the absence of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie

The first day of Royal Ascot was undoubtedly a hive of high-society and thrilling racing action but fans could not help but spot a few key members of the Royal Family missing from the Royal enclosure.

The York sisters – Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie – set the nation buzzing after they failed to show for the opening day of Royal Ascot 2026. The sisters, who are usually front and centre and famously sport daring fashion choices at the event, were not seen at any of the traditional proceedings of day one, with no reason given for their absence to fans.

Queen Camilla and Princess Anne look regal at Ascot

Despite the absence of the York sisters, the British Royal Family looked as fabulous as ever on day one with Queen Camilla sporting an elegant summer-ready outfit and Princess Anne opting for her typical classic style.

With four days of racing still to go there is still a long list of possible Royal sightings, impressive millinery and spectacular racing.