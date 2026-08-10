King Charles celebrates Beyoncé, Raye, and music icons as The King’s Trust marks 50 years

King Charles III and The King’s Trust, his charity of focus which supports disadvantaged young people throughout the United Kingdom, is celebrating 50 years of its work.

To commemorate its gold anniversary, a retrospective was released by aides of the palace and by charity officials, highlighting the importance of music and the contribution of music icons-such as Beyoncé, RAYE, Elton John, and the Spice Girls-in raising money and spreading awareness for the youth initiative over 50 years.

In an official statement by royal representatives, the charity states that it considers music and live performing arts integral to its foundation and legacy. It reads: “Music is woven into our history. It has helped raise millions, amplify young people’s voices and create opportunities that have changed lives.

To celebrate 50 years of the King’s Trust we look back at some of these incredible moments and the artists who have made them possible.”

In the past 40 years of musical collaboration, global stars have participated in fundraising galas, led art workshops for young people, and spoken up for youths who face economic and societal barriers to employment.

Notable music stars celebrated in the 50-year retrospective:

Beyoncé and RAYE: In the 50-year retrospective, both musicians are applauded for “their global impact in using their platforms to raise awareness of youth empowerment.” The Spice Girls (Victoria Beckham, Mel B, Geri Halliwell, Melanie C, Emma Bunton): The 90s phenomenon who met King Charles (then Prince Charles) prior to their massive impact on youth funding, is also mentioned. Elton John and Jools Holland: These two are celebrated as “long-time royal supporters who championed key benefit concerts for the trust.”

Why King Charles founded The King’s Trust in 1976:

In 1976, King Charles III decided to establish a charity (then known as the Prince’s Trust) during a time of economic recession, rampant inflation and high youth unemployment. His severance package from the Navy of 7,400 financed the initial efforts at youth assistance who were otherwise locked out of conventional paths to education and careers.

Over five decades, the charity has helped more than one million young adults, providing them with a network of mentors, financial grants, and vocational training. To celebrate its 50th anniversary, The King’s Trust has made historical recordings of live stage performances and meetings with the monarch publicly available on their King’s Trust Music YouTube channel.