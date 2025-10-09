King Charles celebrates Duke of Kent‘s 90th birthday month after his wife’s death

King Charles is celebrating the Duke of Kent’s milestone 90th birthday!

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, October 9, the 76-year-old monarch penned a heartfelt wish for Prince Edward just weeks after the death of his wife, the Duchess of Kent.

“Wishing The Duke of Kent a very happy birthday – 90 today!” King Charles wrote.

Alongside the wish, the King also shared a heartwarming snap with the Duke of Kent from his coronation ceremony in 2023 where the two could be seen interacting to each other.

King Charles also announced a special birthday reception for Prince Edward at Windsor Castle.

“Later this month, The King will host a birthday reception for The Duke, who was Queen Elizabeth II’s first cousin, at Windsor Castle,” he added in the caption.

Prince Edward’s milestone birthday comes after The Duchess of Kent, Katharine’s death on September 4 at the age of 92.

“It is with deep sorrow that Buckingham Palace announces the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement at the time.

It further added, “Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully last night at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family.”

The Duchess of Kent’s funeral was held on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, at Westminster Cathedral.