King Charles closes door of Royal Family to Sarah Ferguson after new allegation on her

King Charles has officially closed the door of Royal Family to the ex-wife of Andrew, Sarah Ferguson.

In a new statement on Thursday, Bukhingham Palace announced that the king had taken steps to strip his brother of all his titles and honors, including “prince.”

The Palace also announced that that he will be evicted from the Royal Lodge, the 30-room manor that has been his home since 2004. Andrew shared the royal residence with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson

Now, latest report have revealed that after eviction Andrew will be given Sandringham estate in Norfolk, privately funded by the King. However, Sarah will have to make her own arrangements, likely owing to the fact that she is not a direct member of the Royal Family.

Sarah moved into Royal Lodge in 2008 despite their divorce in 1996.

A week earlier, The Sun reported that the former Duke and Duchess of York have agreed to evict the 30-room Grade II listed mansion if he and his ex-wife are each given a new house in Windsor.

Andrew Prince has asked for Frogmore Cottage, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle used to live before leaving UK in 2020, while Sarah demanded Adelaide Cottage, the current home of Prince William and Kate Middleton.