King Charles commences Royal Week in Scotland with ancient ‘Ceremony of the Keys’

The King has arrived in Edinburgh to begin his visit to the country and has already engaged in one of the oldest traditions of the British Monarchy.

King Charles III has now officially arrived in the Scottish capital to mark the start of a week-long series of public events in and around the city – otherwise known as Royal Week (Scotland Week) which is set to showcase Scottish talent, innovation and community. The King is in the capital to ‘take up residence’ at the Palace of Holyrood house, as per tradition.

The ceremony King Charles attended earlier was the ‘Ceremony of the Keys,’ a ritual the King has only performed before upon his visit to Edinburgh.

When the monarch officially comes to the Palace of Holyrood house – as King, the head of the armed forces and as the King – for a formal stay, the Lord Provost of Edinburgh (Councillor Robert Aldridge) symbolically presents him with the keys of the city on a velvet cushion. According to the official Royal Family website, “He lays his hands upon them as a mark of his acceptance, and then immediately hands them back to the Lord Provost, for safe custody, as a sign of his trust and confidence in them.”

On arrival the Balaklava Company (5th Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland) stood on parade at the gates of the palace to receive him, and he inspected the Guard of Honour. A busy day for the Royal Family King Charles, who previously wore a kilt as he opened the Scottish Parliament earlier this month, cut a smart figure in a grey trouser suit at the ceremony.

But he was not the only member of the Windsor Family on duty, as: The Queen, Queen Camilla attended a private audience with award-winning author J.K.

Rowling Holyrood house Garden Party – In the afternoon the King and Queen, along with the Princess Royal, hosted their signature annual garden party on the lawns of Holyrood house palace. Princess Anne was seen wearing a familiar patterned red coat and scarf with a dramatic wide-brimmed hat which her followers quickly identified on fashion forums.

What is Royal Week?

Royal Week includes a visit to the historic Palace of Holyroodhouse, the Official Residence of the King in Scotland and a visit to Balmoral Castle – King Charles III’s Scottish private estate.

What is the main objective of the visit?

To bring the Crown into closer contact with the Scottish people. Royal visits to Scotland, also referred to as Scotland Week, provide the opportunity to engage with and celebrate Scottish culture, community and achievements.

The official royal itinerary will allow members of the Royal Household to see how individuals and organisations within Scotland are working tirelessly to create new and innovative ways to improve the lives of people throughout the country and beyond, from charity events and community outreach to arts, business and innovation.