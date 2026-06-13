King Charles considers secret pact with Sarah Ferguson

Buckingham Palace is reportedly facing fresh internal conflict as King Charles III contemplates a private financial arrangement with Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, to safeguard decades of royal secrets.

According to a report, the monarch is considering stepping in to assist his former sister-in-law, who is allegedly facing severe financial strain. The potential move has reportedly sent shockwaves through the royal family, drawing sharp criticism from high-ranking royals—most notably the heir to the throne, Prince William.

The Cost of Silence: Why the King Might Intervene

Insiders claim that Sarah Ferguson (widely known as Fergie) has been lying low since the high-profile release of the Jeffrey Epstein documents. However, mounting financial desperation has allegedly led the mother of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie to consider highly lucrative offers for a “tell-all” memoir detailing the inner workings of the royal family and its recent controversies.

To neutralize the threat of a public PR disaster, King Charles is reportedly weighing the pros and cons of a quiet intervention.

“Sarah’s financially desperate and hawking around her tell-all,” a close source revealed. “But if Charles helps her out, she’d have less need to talk about the family in order to make money.”

While the King has not finalized any promises, sources suggest his logic relies on damage control. Charles reportedly believes a strict, hardline stance against Fergie could backfire, arguing it is safer to manage the situation privately since she is privy to “decades worth of private family secrets.” Any financial bailout would strictly require her to sign formal confidentiality agreements.

Internal Palace Backlash: Prince William ‘Infuriated

‘The King’s pragmatic approach has not been well-received within the palace gates. Prince William is reportedly “infuriated” by the prospect of a secret deal, viewing any financial capitulation as a misstep.

The ongoing drama adds to the immense scrutiny already surrounding the Duke and Duchess of York. Prince Andrew, who has consistently denied any wrongdoing regarding his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, previously stripped of his royal titles, military affiliations, and patronages, was also evicted from the Royal Lodge.

Whether King Charles will move forward with the hush-money arrangement or succumb to internal family pressure remains to be seen, but the situation highlights the fragile peace within the modern British monarchy.