Princess Eugenie is expecting her third child with husband Jack Brooksbank, Buckingham Palace confirmed on Monday, May 4.

In an official statement shared on their Instagram account, the palace said the couple were “very pleased” to share the news.

“Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their third child together, due this summer.August (aged 5) and Ernest (aged 2) are also very excited to have another sibling join the family.,” the caption reads.

The announcement was accompanied by a photograph showing the children holding a baby scan, marking the family’s growing anticipation.

The palace also confirmed that King Charles has been informed and is “delighted” by the news, as the royal family prepares to welcome another addition in the coming months.

“His Majesty The King has been informed and is delighted with the news,” they stated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

The new baby will join the line of succession to the British throne, becoming 15th in line. The child will also be the 15th great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II, and the third to be born since her death in 2022.

Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank married in October 2018 at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. They welcomed their first child, August, in February 2021, followed by their second son, Ernest, in May 2023.