King Charles "delighted" by Meghan's Father's Day tribute ahead of UK visit

Meghan Markle gave royal watchers – and, sources say, even King Charles III – a shock and awe Father’s Day treat when she dropped a previously unseen photograph of Prince Harry embracing children Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, just weeks before the Sussex kids’ upcoming visit to Britain.

The Father’s Day Photo: “They’re So Lucky to Have You”

On June 21, 2026, Meghan took to Instagram to share a rare snapshot of Prince Harry beaming as Lilibet and Archie flanked him in a loving hug. Lilibet was pictured with white sunglasses resting on her head, while Archie sport a red England jersey.

Meghan shared her affection by captioning the image: “They’re so lucky to have you. We all are. Happy Father’s Day to our one and only.”

According to sources who spoke to Harper’s Bazaar, the family portrait, which has quickly gone viral, “delighted” King Charles, who is also said to be “extremely looking forward to time with his grandchildren” during the impending visit.

The Upcoming UK Reunion: Archie and Lilibet to Meet Grandfather Charles

ThisFather’s Day photo comes just ahead of an expected summer visit to Great Britain by Prince Harry and Meghan, who will bring both Archie and Lilibet along for their first trip together since Queen Elizabeth II’s 2022 Platinum Jubilee.

As reported by The Times of India, “An agreement is understood to have been in place” for Charles III to meet his grandchildren during his eldest son’s trip to the U.K. For the six and seventh in line to the throne, it’ll be an experience they haven’t had since the Sussexes stepped back in 2020. “The children, who have been largely growing up in Montecito,”, a representative for the Palace said, have previously visited the U.K. Only one time each since the youngest was born. There are considerations surrounding security arrangements, including visits to the Palace, the Tower, Frogmore Cottage, and Windsor Castle as potential options.

A “Long-Awaited Moment” for King Charles

The King, sources told CNN, “is understood to be looking forward to spending time with his grandchildren after years of separation.” Having met Archie just “a handful of times and Lilibet once”, Charles “misses” the royal children “terribly.” According to Prince Harry, becoming a father “gave me a fresh perspective on life” and made him “more committed to making this world a better place. The likelihood of Meghan attending these meetings is still uncertain.