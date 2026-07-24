King Charles III declared the 2026 Commonwealth Games open in Glasgow, highlighting the “unstinting will and sportsmanship” that embodies the international community.

The monarch, 77, joined Queen Camilla and his younger brother, Prince Edward, who serves as the President of the Commonwealth Games Federation, as he delivered his encouraging opening speech for what will be a fortnight of top-tier athletics.

“The Commonwealth Games connects people across all regions and continents of the world together. Today, we celebrate the extraordinary efforts of every athlete who has dedicated their training to getting here.

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– King Charles III

A Renewed, “ Lean” Version of the Commonwealth Games

This year’s multi-sports spectacular in Glasgow represents an updated and, importantly, inexpensive version of the Commonwealth Games in order to showcase the feasibility of maintaining major events without escalating budgets. An impressive10 sports[CC2] will comprise the schedule of games.

Glasgow 2026 At-A-Glance:

3,000 of the finest athletes will attend

Competitions will draw the involvement of 74 countries and territories of the Commonwealth

215 gold medals will be up for grabs

Events will take place in several venues around Glasgow over a 10-day period

The Opening Ceremony incorporated much Scottish cultural symbolism as well as that of the wider Commonwealth of Nations, kicking off the event which sees a line-up of 3,000 of the world’s elite athletes take to the Glasgow stage up to the beginning of August.