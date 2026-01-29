King Charles Documentary: Royals and celebrities gather for premiere

Windsor Castle was lit up last night as a slew of A-listers joined King Charles and Queen Camilla for the premiere of the monarch’s new documentary, Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision, at Windsor Castle on Wednesday evening.

The screening, held in Berkshire, marked the first public showing of the 90-minute film, which explores the King’s lifelong commitment to environmental causes.

“I just felt this was the approach that I was going to stick to. A course I set, and I wasn’t going to be diverted from,” the King said.

The Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie, was also present for the event, alongside an array of leading names from film, television and public life.

Kate Winslet – who narrates the documentary – was also in attendance at the event where she posed for the camera, as did Beneditch Cumberbatch alongside his wife Sophie Hunter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

In addition to them, Dame Judi Dench, Alan Titchmarsh Sir Rod Stewart as well as Formula One star Sebastian Vettel and actor Sir Kenneth Branagh also attended the glamorous night.

Sharing peeks on Instagram account, the Royal Family wrote, “Magical evening at Windsor Castle. The King and Queen, attended the premiere of ‘Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision”.

“Available to watch on Prime Video from Friday 6th February 2026, the film outlines His Majesty’s philosophy of ‘Harmony’. Exemplified through the work of @kingsfoundation, Harmony encourages us to see ourselves ‘as part of nature, not apart from nature.” It added.