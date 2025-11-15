King Charles drives new tram-train on his 77th birthday in Wales

King Charles marked his 77th birthday with an official engagement in South Wales.

On Friday, November 14, the monarch stepped alongside his wife Queen Camilla to open the new South Wales Metro Depot at Taff’s Well.

During the engagement, King Charles took to the driver’s seat for a tram-train, enjoying a short journey before meeting engineers, technicians, operational staff and cleaning crews who maintain the 36-strong fleet at the state-of-the-art depot.

A video shared on the Royal Family’s Instagram account, set to Oasis’s hit track She’s Electric, showed King Charles in high spirits.”

“All aboard!” Bukhingham Palace wrote alongside a slew the video from The King’s visit.

They went on to share, “The King has officially opened the new South Wales Metro Depot in Taff’s Well, the home of the South Wales Metro Project.”

“His Majesty took to the driver’s seat for a tram-train journey before meeting the dedicated Transport for Wales staff who have made the flagship infrastructure possible. The project includes electrifying 170km of existing railway, alongside upgrading the majority of stations,” the palace added.

The vehicle His Majesty boarded is officially named Myddfai in reference to a small Carmarthenshire village near the monarch’s former Welsh Home.