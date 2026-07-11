King Charles' emotional reunion with Archie, Lilibet

King Charles III welcomed Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their two children to Highgrove House in Gloucestershire for a private meeting Friday afternoon as a sign of royal reconciliation. This meeting comes at a significant moment for the monarch, as it’s the first time he see grandchildren Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, since 2020. Their children were previously in the UK last year for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, and they grew up in California.

Harry, and Meghan are in the UK as part of Harry’s travel schedule, including commemorating the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham, Eng., which begins Monday.

The King juggled a busy day of public duty in addition to his royal reunion: The monarch, 77, traveled to the county of Oxfordshire later that day for an event. He was on hand for the opening of the 185-million pound-($230-million) Stephen A. Schwarzman Centre for the Humanities at the University of Oxford.

This center is the largest new building in the modern history of the university.

The King got a sneak peek inside the structure, including a viewing of an old manuscript from Bach’s writings and the university’s ultra-efficient concert hall. King Charles will also visit Oxford’s Oriel College for the 700th anniversary of the school. While the younger generation spent the afternoon in Gloucestershire, William played in a charity polo match about 50 miles away. Royal journalists said William had not been planning to spend time with his younger brother on this trip.

The family’s peaceful afternoon marks a rare opportunity to unite after years of royal friction.