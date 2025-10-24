King Charles erases Prince Andrew from Windsor Castle in humiliating new blow

King Charles continues to remove all the signs of Prince Andrew from the eye of public!

In a humiliating new blow, the 76-year-old monarch has removed the former duke’s banner, featuring his coat of arms, from Windsor Castle, as per PEOPLE.

The flag, which was displayed next to Prince William’s inside St. George’s Chapel, was first raised in 2006, after prince Andrew was made a Knight of the Order of the Garter, a chivalric order founded in the 14th century. While the father of two was not formally stripped of the order, he agreed to give it up.

According to The Sun, the display is usually only removed in cases of high treason or rebellions against the Crown.

Royal Family’s latest snub for Prince Andrew comes days after he was forced to give up his titles and honors, including the Duke of York.

On October 17, Prince Andrew announced that he would no longer use his royal titles and honors in a statement released by Buckingham Palace amid string of scandals.

“In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family,” the statement read.