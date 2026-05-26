King Charles expands Model Towns Project Worldwide

King Charles III and Queen Camilla kicked off an energetic three-day royal tour of Northern Ireland, punctuated by massive crowds, traditional cultural celebrations, and a vibrant showcase of local community spirit.

The historic trip marks a significant return to public engagements for the monarch, who was greeted by over 200 traditional musicians, singers, and dancers upon arriving in Belfast.

A Historic Royal Welcome in Belfast

The royal couple began their visit at Belfast’s famous Thompson Dock—the historic site where the RMS Titanic was built. The location served as a dramatic backdrop for a massive celebration honoring the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann, the world’s largest traditional Irish music and dance festival, which is being hosted in Belfast for the very first time.

During the festivities, the King and Queen fully immersed themselves in local culture. They watched vibrant performances from local schoolchildren, chatted with diverse performance groups, and even tried their hand at playing traditional Irish bodhrán drums. To top off the Belfast welcome, the couple sampled whiskey from the Titanic Distillers—the first operational distillery to open in Belfast in nearly 90 years.

Boosting Local Communities and Technology

Beyond the cultural celebrations, King Charles dedicated time to exploring Northern Ireland’s shifting economic landscape. The King visited W5 LIFE (Learning Innovation for Everyone), an innovative hub designed to bridge digital skills gaps in the region.

His Majesty engaged with top local employers and tech ambassadors, participating in hands-on demonstrations showcasing cutting-edge AI and robotics technology.

Later in the tour, the King made a solo trip to the seaside town of Newcastle, County Down. Nestled at the foot of the Mourne Mountains, the visit marked the first time a ruling monarch has officially visited the town.

Charles spent time at the Newcastle Community Cinema—a local hub that evolved from a small film-club initiative into a vital venue hosting sports, creative arts, and live performances. The King shared a warm moment with local staff, volunteers, and Northern Irish actor Ian McElhinney.

Promoting Mental Health and Sustainability

On the final leg of the tour, the King and Queen focused heavily on community sustainability and mental health. Visiting the Ards Allotments near Strangford Lough, King Charles met with regional volunteers and gardeners.

The allotments are notably used by organizations like the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust to support citizens navigating mental health challenges through therapeutic gardening.

The visit tied into a cause long championed by the monarch: tackling food insecurity and reducing environmental waste. Charles highlighted the ongoing efforts of his Coronation Food Project, observing food preparation initiatives designed to redirect surplus edible food to families in need.

Political Audiences at Hillsborough Castle

Amid the public walkabouts and community events, the tour also maintained its constitutional importance. King Charles and Queen Camilla officially received Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly at Hillsborough Castle.

The meeting offered a high-profile nod to the region’s current power-sharing government. Royal Hillsborough, which was officially granted its “Royal” status in 2021, also saw Queen Camilla conducting solo walkabouts to meet local traders and enthusiastic residents.

The successful three-day tour highlights the Monarchy’s continued focus on local tech innovation, green initiatives, and direct community engagement.