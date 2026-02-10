King Charles expresses ‘profound concern’ over new allegations against Andrew

King Charles has publicly addressed fresh allegations involving his younger brother and former Prince Andrew Mountbatten, expressing what Buckingham Palace described as the monarch’s “profound concern” over claims that continue to surface.

The statement comes after reports that Thames Valley Police are reviewing a complaint alleging Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor shared confidential information connected to his former role as a UK trade envoy with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The palace confirmed it would fully cooperate should authorities request assistance.

The new statement also addressed Andrew’s “conduct” for the first time since he and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, appeared numerous times in the latest Epstein files released by the Department of Justice.

“The King has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr. Mountbatten-Windsor’s conduct,” the statement – released on February 9 – reads.

It continued, “While the specific claims in question are for Mr. Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police, we stand ready to support them as you would expect,” the palace continued.

“As was previously stated, Their Majesties’ thoughts and sympathies have been, and remain with, the victims of any and all forms of abuse,” the statement concluded.

The renewed scrutiny follows an earlier decision by the King to strip Andrew of his remaining royal titles and honors in October, last year.

The Buckingham Palace statement comes hours after Kate Middleton and Prince William showed their support for the victims of Epstein.