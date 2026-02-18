King Charles extends heartfelt Ramadan blessings to Muslims worldwide

King Charles has extended warm wishes to Muslims in Britain, the Commonwealth and around the world ahead of Ramadan, sending a message of peace, reflection and unity as the holy month begins.

In a post shared by Buckingham Palace on behalf of the British Royal Family, the King wished Muslims a “blessed and peaceful Ramadan.”

The message was accompanied by a graphic reading “Ramadan Mubarak,” an Arabic greeting meaning “Blessed Ramadan.”

Ramadan is the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims through fasting from dawn to sunset, increased prayer, charity and spiritual reflection. The month concludes with the celebration of Eid al-Fitr.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

The royal message was widely welcomed online, with many praising the gesture as a sign of respect and inclusivity. Social media users responded with greetings of “Ramadan Mubarak” and “Ramadan Kareem,” while others thanked the King for recognising the significance of the holy month.

King Charles has previously visited mosques and hosted receptions for Muslim community leaders during Ramadan.

The 78-year-old monarch, who serves as Supreme Governor of the Church of England, has consistently emphasised the importance of supporting people of all faiths while maintaining his constitutional role within the Anglican tradition.