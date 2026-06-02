King Charles fan enters UK parliament

A 23-year-old Berkshire man has pleaded guilty to trespassing on a protected site after breaching security at the Houses of Parliament. Upon his arrest, the intruder claimed his motive was to secure a face-to-face meeting with members of the British Royal Family, specifically naming King Charles III and Prince Andrew.

Details of the Westminster Security Breach

The incident occurred when Devon Dorrall, of Tilehurst, Berkshire, managed to infiltrate the parliamentary estate. A maintenance engineer raised the alarm after spotting Dorrall wandering unescorted down a corridor leading to the Cholmondeley Room. Despite wearing a visitor’s pass, his behavior quickly aroused suspicion.

When confronted by staff, Dorrall falsely claimed he was “effectively with Prince Harry.”

Aggressive Confrontation with Police

Following the alert, Metropolitan Police officers intercepted the intruder on the secure grounds. According to the prosecution at Westminster Magistrates’ Court:

Bizarre Justification: When questioned by officers, Dorrall explicitly stated he had entered the estate to visit “Prince Andrew and King Charles.”

Hostile Behavior: Officers reported that Dorrall stared at them in a threatening manner, used abusive language, and clenched his fists aggressively before being detained.

Mental Health and Prior Criminal Charges

The court heard that Dorrall was experiencing a severe “psychotic episode” linked to illegal drug use at the time of the incident and had been sectioned under the Mental Health Act.

In addition to the trespassing charge, Dorrall pleaded guilty to a separate incident of criminal damage. Just two days prior to the Parliament breach, he threw glass bottles at the doors of the Be At One bar in Reading, causing £800 in property damage.

Court Adjournment and Sentencing

Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring adjourned the sentencing to allow for an updated mental health assessment. The court noted the legal complexities of sentencing an individual currently under a mental health section. As part of his ongoing conditions, Dorrall is required to continue engaging with mental health services and the UK government’s Prevent programme.