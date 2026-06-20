King Charles flaunts Taylor Swift's bracelets gifted by Princess Charlotte at Royal parade

Princess Charlotte is turning her grandfather King Charles into a Swiftie!

The monarch drew attention at the 2026 Trooping the Colour ceremony last week after appearing to wear friendship bracelets believed to be a sweet gift from his granddaughter, Princess Charlotte.

King Charles took centre stage on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the annual royal birthday parade on June 13, where he was seen waving to crowds alongside senior members of the Royal Family.

However, it was a subtle yet cute detail on his wrist that sparked conversation. King Charles appeared to be wearing colourful friendship bracelets, a trend popularised globally by Taylor Swift and her fans during her Eras Tour.

According to reports, the bracelets are believed to have been gifted to the King by Princess Charlotte, 11, who is said to be a keen fan of the singer. The accessory previously made an appearance in royal circles when Princess Charlotte herself was spotted wearing similar bracelets at Wimbledon.

The King’s choice to wear the bracelets at such a formal royal engagement has been widely interpreted as a warm nod to his grandchildren and their interests.

Royal watchers also noted that this is not the first time King Charles has been seen embracing the trend. He previously wore friendship bracelets during the State Opening of Parliament in 2024.

Prince William and Princess Catherine met Taylor Swift during her Eras Tour stop in London.