King Charles forces Andrew out of Royal Lodge in dead of night after Epstein claims

King Charles has reportedly ordered Prince Andrew to leave Royal Lodge amid mounting concern inside the Palace over a fresh wave of damaging Jeffrey Epstein revelations.

The disgraced royal is understood to have vacated the £30 million Windsor property late on Monday night, leaving under the cover of darkness to avoid public attention.

Sources say the move was brought forward after senior royals grew increasingly alarmed by renewed scrutiny linked to Epstein, including the emergence of previously unseen emails.

Andrew, 65, was driven roughly 130 miles to the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, where he is now staying temporarily at Wood Farm Cottage. He is expected to move permanently to nearby Marsh Farm later this spring once renovation work is completed.

“He had planned to cling on at Royal Lodge a little longer but with the latest batch of Epstein files it was made clear to him that it was time to go. Leaving was so humiliating for him that he chose to do it under the cover of darkness. He didn’t want to have a big emotional goodbye even though Royal Lodge is a place where he had so many family memories,” a source told The Sun.

They further added, “Theoretically he could have stayed until Marsh Farm was ready but the headlines were only getting worse. Also, the fact he’s been seen driving around Windsor laughing and looking like he hasn’t a care in the world hasn’t gone down well with the Royal Household.”

Andrew was seen earlier on Monday riding near Windsor and waving at members of the public. By nightfall, a stream of vehicles was observed leaving Royal Lodge as the former Duke of York quietly cleared out.

After Friday’s Epstein files dump, Andrew is under renewed pressure – including from PM Keir Starmer – to testify to US authorities.