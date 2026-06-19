King Charles funds protection for Royal couple in UK

King Charles to cover the bill for private security during their visit to British shores King Charles has been called in to broker a deal. His Majesty is understood to be personally bankrolling the security for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their imminent trip to the UK.

King Charles to personally fund security for Harry and Meghan and kids Harry, Meghan and their two children are all scheduled to visit Britain in May as part of the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games.

It will be the first time Archie, seven, and five-year-old Lilibet, have been on their dad’s former homeland since visiting as a baby in 2022, respectively. They last visited the UK as a family of four in June 2022 for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

WHY KING CHARLES HAS TO FUND THE ROYAL COUPLE’S SECURITY

The matter of private security has been the biggest obstacle to Meghan and Harry returning to the UK as a family of four for any meaningful amount of time. Since resigning from royal life in 2020, Prince Harry has been engaged in a tense legal dispute with the Home Office about the lowering of his police protection which he said would be paid for out of taxpayer money.

Following last year’s Supreme Court decision, Harry declared he would not bring Meghan and their children to the UK without adequate protection and a private armed security team in place. So, it is thought King Charles has agreed to personally cover the costs of a private security detail.

According to reports, The core purpose of their visit will be to spearhead the promotional tour for the upcoming 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, a project founded by the Duke in 2014 which has always been a passion of his military roots.

The visit also gives King Charles his best opportunity to spend time with Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, who he has not spent any great deal of time with since the Sussex family was based in California and the monarch has only been able to meet Lilibet on one occasion.

A royal insider has said of the security arrangement: “While the Royal and VIP Executive Committee would usually determine security level, this ensures the Sussexes receive continuous private protection while they are here.”

THE POTENTIAL FOR ROYAL RECONCILIATION?

One well-placed royal source believes King Charles offering private funding for their security represents a significant ‘olive branch’. The relationship between William and Harry continues to be somewhat frosty, though father and son now have something of a solid footing.

The father and son had a private and discreet meeting in April that was intended to build bridges between them and set the scene for ongoing peace talks. And with Meghan reportedly supporting the Duke in making amends with his father, it is thought this high-profile visit could pave the way for finally healing the deep rift within the House of Windsor.